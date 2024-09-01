Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal was a key player for Spain in EURO 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal, who is currently playing for Barcelona, has revealed his favourite football ideals.

When you hear this, you might automatically think that Ronaldo would be on the list of any football star's idols.

However, the 17-year-old has named former Barcelona icons Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. as his inspirations, as per Times Now.

In an interview with GQ Sports, Lamine was asked about his football idols, and the Barcelona star mentioned Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in his answer.

Praising the players he said, "I have two role models in football: Messi and Neymar. Neymar for his awesome way of playing, and Messi because he's the best player in the whole world."

The player added, "The way I play is pretty unique and not often seen. Since I'm also left-handed and I kick with my right leg, some plays may look similar, but no one plays like Messi."

Lamine was a key player for Spain in EURO 2024, playing a significant role in their 2-1 win against Gareth Southgate's England in the final.

The teenager appeared in six matches during the Euros, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Barcelona is currently at the top of the La Liga standings, winning all of their fixtures.

Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move

Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move
AI may soon provide earlier warnings for heart disease risks

AI may soon provide earlier warnings for heart disease risks
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement

Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance

Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance

Sports News

Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Kimi Antonelli announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba passes away at 39
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis’ big win at Paris Paralympics
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin in major upset
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal's squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau and his brother die in tragic accident
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Joe Root breaks Rohit Sharma's record with landmark Lords century