Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal, who is currently playing for Barcelona, has revealed his favourite football ideals.
When you hear this, you might automatically think that Ronaldo would be on the list of any football star's idols.
However, the 17-year-old has named former Barcelona icons Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. as his inspirations, as per Times Now.
In an interview with GQ Sports, Lamine was asked about his football idols, and the Barcelona star mentioned Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in his answer.
Praising the players he said, "I have two role models in football: Messi and Neymar. Neymar for his awesome way of playing, and Messi because he's the best player in the whole world."
The player added, "The way I play is pretty unique and not often seen. Since I'm also left-handed and I kick with my right leg, some plays may look similar, but no one plays like Messi."
Lamine was a key player for Spain in EURO 2024, playing a significant role in their 2-1 win against Gareth Southgate's England in the final.
The teenager appeared in six matches during the Euros, scoring one goal and providing four assists.
Barcelona is currently at the top of the La Liga standings, winning all of their fixtures.