Princess Diana family finally steps in to mend rift between Prince Harry, William

  by Web Desk
  September 01, 2024
Princess Diana's family is reportedly playing a key role in efforts to reconcile her estranged sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

The Daily Beast has been informed by friends of Princess Diana's birth family, the Spencers, that Prince William's decision to go to Robert Fellowes' burial knowing that Prince Harry will be present has “cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.”

In addition, the family is "trying very hard to get the brothers to reconcile."

One friend of the Spencers, told The Daily Beast, “It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.”

The companion added, “They both adore Jane [Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her. It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water. It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events.”

Another friend shared to the outlet, “Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile. They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors.”

Referring to Robert’s role as a key advisor and private secretary to the queen in the years before and after Diana’s death, said, “Robert and Jane had to navigate between those loyalties their whole life,” adding, “Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane.”

Royal News

Princess Kate younger Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move
Princess Kate, Prince William forced to follow King Charles’s break from tradition
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's whimsical wedding
Prince Harry eyes 'very Low-Key royal duties' for reputation rehab
Kate Middleton prepares for major responsibilities with new title
Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncle's funeral
PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking ‘regret’ over Princess Diana’s tragic death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
King Charles struggles to cut naughty ribbon at inauguration