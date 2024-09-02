Royal

Prince Harry UK return hits major dilemma after Prince William reunion

Prince Harry requests old aides to help revamp public image and relation with Royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Prince Harry requests old aides to help revamp public image and relation with Royal family
Prince Harry requests old aides to help revamp public image and relation with Royal family

Prince Harry is “stuck between a rock and a hard place” as he faces major dilemma prior to his return to the UK!

The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths revealed that the Spare author is having trouble making a choice to plot his return as he is “stuck” between Meghan Markle and King Charles’ “big personalities.”

This was disclosed while speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, after the recent reunion of the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William.

"Prince Harry is the definition of stuck between a rock and a hard place, and I suppose you call that no man’s land,” she revealed.

The host then asked Griffiths about who she regards as “the rock” and who is being “the hard.”

The journalist replied, "On one hand, you've got a woman who is known as tungsten because she's so steely, and, on the other hand, you've got the King of England, and these are two big personalities he has to manage. I feel like he totally is stuck, and he has to find a way to get back to England, and he doesn't seem to be able to do that."

Making a shocking claim, the expert asserted that the Duchess of Sussex is against Harry’s idea to return to the UK, which is why the prince “can’t just get there [to the UK].”

Earlier, a source told to The Mail, “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates. He is clearly reaching out and rethinking the way he operates.”

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’

Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut

Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower

Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Royal News

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince Harry receives backlash over ‘cunning’ plot of UK return
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Diana family finally steps in to mend rift between Prince Harry, William
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Kate, Prince William forced to follow King Charles’s break from tradition
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's whimsical wedding
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince Harry eyes 'very Low-Key royal duties' for reputation rehab
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Kate Middleton prepares for major responsibilities with new title
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncle's funeral
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles