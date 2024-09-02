Prince Harry UK return hits major dilemma after Prince William reunion

Prince Harry is “stuck between a rock and a hard place” as he faces major dilemma prior to his return to the UK!
The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths revealed that the Spare author is having trouble making a choice to plot his return as he is “stuck” between Meghan Markle and King Charles’ “big personalities.”
This was disclosed while speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, after the recent reunion of the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William.
"Prince Harry is the definition of stuck between a rock and a hard place, and I suppose you call that no man’s land,” she revealed.
The host then asked Griffiths about who she regards as “the rock” and who is being “the hard.”
The journalist replied, "On one hand, you've got a woman who is known as tungsten because she's so steely, and, on the other hand, you've got the King of England, and these are two big personalities he has to manage. I feel like he totally is stuck, and he has to find a way to get back to England, and he doesn't seem to be able to do that."
Making a shocking claim, the expert asserted that the Duchess of Sussex is against Harry’s idea to return to the UK, which is why the prince “can’t just get there [to the UK].”
Earlier, a source told to The Mail, “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates. He is clearly reaching out and rethinking the way he operates.”