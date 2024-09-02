Royal

Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett got married in emotional ceremony on August 31

  • by Web Desk
  September 02, 2024
Princess Märtha of Norways heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett exchanged the wedding vows in an emotional ceremony held on Saturday, August 31.

The ceremony took place at Hotel Union in Geiranger village, overlooking the breathtaking natural scenery of western Norway.

Märtha’s parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre, as well as the King’s sister Princess Astrid, attended the royal wedding.

Märtha’s close friend, parish priest Margit Louise Holte, officiated the wedding.

Durek promised in an emotional vow, "I promise to always listen to your wisdom. I promise to always hold space for you and your daughters and listen to them as well. I promise to love you with my last breath."

The Princess of Norway got teary as she said, "I promise to love you with all my heart. I promise to take responsibility for my emotions. I promise to love you because I know you know that my girls come first.”

Märtha added, “And I promise I will walk with you to the best of my ability because we are always changed although we are always the same. Because we are always the past, the present and the future in one."

The 350 guests list includes senior members of royal families and other family friends.

