Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback

Kate Middleton, who is currently enjoying very relaxing days of her life in Balmoral Castle with husband Prince William and three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis set to have a major relief soon.
The Princess of Wales will likely to deal with “conflicting emotions” as her kids are set to head back to school after summer holidays.
Analyzing Catherine’s forthcoming days amid cancer treatment the BBC correspondent Jennie Bond told OK, “I think that, like most mums, Catherine will have conflicting emotions about the end of the school holidays.”
She said, “Entertaining three children day after day - especially when there must still be days when she is feeling the effects of her cancer treatment - can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks.”
Bond continued, “But she and William have looked wonderfully relaxed in the few images we have seen. I’m sure they’ve had a lot of fun and family time in Norfolk and Balmoral."
As per the royal correspondent Kate and William kids’ after holiday routine will offer the princess some time to heal amid cancer treatment.
"Now it’s back to the early morning discipline of school uniforms, bags packed, homework done and the school run,” said Jennie.
She explained, “It will give Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she’s not with the children, and it will also give her the opportunity to continue the work that she has been doing behind-the-scenes on the campaign and projects that mean so much to her.”
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in Januray this year, she shared the shocking news in March via a video message.