Prince Harry receives backlash over ‘cunning’ plot of UK return

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Prince Harry is being ruthlessly slammed for his ‘cunning’ plans to return to the UK!

As per a source disclosed to The Mail, the Duke of Sussex is seeking help from his “old aides” to plot his safe return to the country and is also thinking of taking on “low-key royal duties” to revamp his public image and mend fences with the royal family.

Speaking out her doubts on the move, a leading royal biographer, Angela Levin, told GB News that she thinks this plan of the Spare author is quite "cunning,” as he seemingly stays reluctant not to “say sorry.”

Talking about the Duke’s visit to his pals to “try and get him back within the Royal Family,” the expert blasted the prince by stating, “He's 40 in a couple of weeks, not a baby. If he wants to go speak to his father, he can say, look, I'm really sorry.”

She went on to criticise and claim, “He wants to get money, and he wants to get apologies, especially from William, about how they allegedly treated Meghan."

“But he doesn't want to say he's sorry,” the royal biographer asserted.

Bashing the prince’s wife Meghan Markle, Levin said that she is assured that the Duchess of Sussex “hates this country” and is against the idea of returning to the UK as “she has got her own life now.”

Royal News

