Deepika Padukone sends internet into meltdown with pregnancy photoshoot: SEE

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Deepika Padukone cherishes her peak pregnancy period with Ranveer Singh!

The Pathaan actress has taken the internet by storm with heartfelt pregnancy photoshoot ahead of her child’s birth, due in a few days.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Ram Leela duo spelled the magic with their off-screen chemistry in black-and-white maternity photos.

The first picture in the carousel featured Deepika and Ranveer affectionately looking at each other sitting very closely.

Deepika wore a knitted sweater leaving the buttons on her big baby bump open, and her sleek her cascading down the shoulders.

While the Band Baajaa Baraat actor looked dapper in a casual t-shirt, pairing it with blue jeans.

Other photos in the series saw the Tamasha actress in a black bikini set with a sheer kimino. 

Soon after the post was shared, Deepika's adamant fans flodded the comments section with heaps of praises.

One fan wrote, "Best looking baby on his/her way."

Another noted, "Mommy of the year and the upcoming year ahead Deepika rules."

Rajkumar Rao praises wife Patralekhaa's work in series '#IC814:' 'Filled with pride'
Ananya Panday makes big confession before 'Call Me Bae' release
Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’
Kareena Kapoor shares heartwarming message for son Taimur and Jeh: READ
Sajal Aly lauds Saboor Ali’s photography: ‘when your sister knows all your angles’
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hamza Ali Abbasi to play legendary athlete Abdul Khaliq in upcoming biopic
Mehwish Hayat's return to television with THIS male lead creates buzz
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track
Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days