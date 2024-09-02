Deepika Padukone sends internet into meltdown with pregnancy photoshoot: SEE

Deepika Padukone cherishes her peak pregnancy period with Ranveer Singh!
The Pathaan actress has taken the internet by storm with heartfelt pregnancy photoshoot ahead of her child’s birth, due in a few days.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Ram Leela duo spelled the magic with their off-screen chemistry in black-and-white maternity photos.
The first picture in the carousel featured Deepika and Ranveer affectionately looking at each other sitting very closely.
Deepika wore a knitted sweater leaving the buttons on her big baby bump open, and her sleek her cascading down the shoulders.
While the Band Baajaa Baraat actor looked dapper in a casual t-shirt, pairing it with blue jeans.
Other photos in the series saw the Tamasha actress in a black bikini set with a sheer kimino.
Soon after the post was shared, Deepika's adamant fans flodded the comments section with heaps of praises.
One fan wrote, "Best looking baby on his/her way."
Another noted, "Mommy of the year and the upcoming year ahead Deepika rules."