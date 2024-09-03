Prince William, Harry's aunt vows to 'repair' their bond after reuniting them at funeral

Lady Jane Spencer, the sister of the late Princess Diana, has played a significant role in bringing her nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, together after a prolonged period of estrangement.
Following the funeral of her husband, Lord Fellowes, in Norfolk last week, Lady Jane's efforts have sparked hope of a reconciliation between the brothers.
According to sources, Princess Beatrice has been instrumental in mediating the rift, holding talks with both brothers in an attempt to "repair" their bond.
The Spencer family, including Lady Jane, has also been working behind the scenes to heal the rift, understanding the complexities of the situation.
"Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile,” the source told The Beast.
They continued, "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors."
"Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane,” the insider added.
The funeral, attended by both Prince William and Prince Harry, marked the first time they had been in the same room for over a year.
While they kept their distance, the fact that they came together to support their aunt and the wider Spencer family is seen as a positive step.
"They both adore Jane [Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her,” the insider added.