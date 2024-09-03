Royal

Prince Harry emotional gesture leaves Prince William 'astounded'

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex attended uncle's funeral last week

  September 03, 2024
Prince Harry's heartwarming gesture at the memorial service for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, has left Prince William and guests "astounded."

Two days before the 27th anniversary of his Princess Diana's death, the Duke of Sussex visited the UK for his uncle’s funeral.

The royal brothers duo did not used this opportunity to mend ties and reconcile. They sat separately at the August 29 service at St Mary’s Church in Norfolk.

An insider told People, “Most people were astounded that Harry came. He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

After the memorial, Harry spent time with his mother’s siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes, Earl Charles Spencer, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

A royal source further disclosed, “I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects,” adding, “Given everything that has gone on with the family's health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family.”

Furthermore, he stayed at Althorp, which is Princess Diana's childhood home during his UK trip.

