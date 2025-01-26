Trending

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' magazine cover shoot

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra makes a surprise comeback to the Indian cinema

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra is a big fan of her husband Nick Jonas! 

Priyanka Chopra is a big fan of her husband Nick Jonas! 

Over the weekend, the Baywatch actress took to her Instagram stories to share a magazine cover featuring Nick. 

Mesmerized by her husband's look, she captioned it 'Damn' with a hot face emoji. 

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas magazine cover shoot

PeeCee, who is currently in India for her comeback film, proved that no matter how much the distance might be, she will never stop adoring Nick. 

To note, Priyanka kickstarted 2025 on a productive note as she has made her return to the Indian cinema after years. 

Pink Villa in an exclusive report revealed that the global sensation has come on board for SS Rajamouli’s jungle-adventure film with Mahesh Babu in the lead. 

For the unversed, prior to coming to India Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the sets in Toronto, Canada on January 13, 2025 as she has been roped to feature in an upcoming holiday movie with Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

