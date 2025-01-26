Trending

Yumna Zaidi shares stunning glimpse from Qatar trip

'Tere Bin' actress Yumna Zaidi is enjoying the sunsets of Qatar

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 26, 2025
Yumna Zaidi is currently vacationing in Qatar, the most beautiful destinations in the Middle East. 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Nayab actress shared a reel and a few shots from the scenic deserts of Qatar. 

The clip showcased the serene beauty of the desert, highlighting the star's effortless style, her love for sunsets and tea. 

For the desert outing, Zaidi embraced a traditional Arabic girl look, sporting a Keffiyah that radiate cultural elegance.

 "Chai ho, sunset ho, desert ho, mein hun aur Qatar ho," the Raaz-e-Ulfat actress captioned her post. 


Netizens were in awe of Zaidi, who could not stop admiring her desert look, 

One fan wrote, "Wow! Yumna in Qatar." 

A second user commented, "Seeing you makes my heart light up effortlessly." 

"Girrlllll," a third fan noted. 

"Oh so cute and the caption," a fourth person gushed. 

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi garnered appreciation for her role in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin opposite Wahaj Ali and Green Entertainment's Gentleman. 

