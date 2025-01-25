Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'

Trending

Saif Ali Khan received six injuries after an intruder broke into his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
The Saif Ali Khan stabbing case garnered a wave of reaction from Shahid Kapoor.

Days after the Bhoot Police star got discharged from the Lilavati hospital, the Kabir Singh actor spoke more about the harrowing incident in detail.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Jersey star wrote, “This can happen with anyone. But, Mumbai is a very safe city and it has always been known to be safe. This is a very shocking incident and everyone is very surprised.”

Shahid continued, “There are many cities where these things happen and it’s not a big deal only. But, this can happen to anybody. I am not going to say that celebrities are a soft target.”

The Padmaavat actor urged all the officials to look into the matter closely, stressing on the importance of security. 

He further added, “There are lots of people out there who will probably be in a similar situation. Even if it would have happened with a normal individual, we should be as concerned. Because he is a celebrity toh bas uske baare mai baat zyada hoti hai (so he is spoken about a lot). It is definitely something that we should look into.”

“Security in residential complexes really needs to be taken seriously. I am sure everybody is shocked by what happened. We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well,” Shahid concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starred together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 historical named Rangoon. 

