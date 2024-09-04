Entertainment

Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album

Lady Gaga announces anticipated release date for new single from upcoming album

  September 04, 2024
Lady Gaga has teased the release date of first single from her new upcoming studio album, LG7.

The Grammy and Oscar winner, who is occupied with promotional events for her leading role as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival, has posted a cryptic note on Instagram on September 3.

Fans are speculating that she might’ve teased the release date for the first new single from her upcoming seventh album.

Gaga, 38, posted a picture of her festival schedule for the week.


She previously hinted at a collaboration for her next album in a statement around the duet's Aug. 16 release.

"Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating” she shared, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.”

The Bad Romance singer continued, "It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him."

Lady Gaga said on Instagram that the duet is meant for fans to enjoy "while you wait till LG7."

