Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a major decision to relocate and pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth.
The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor two years ago for a heartwarming reason.
In 2022, the royal couple, then titled as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, went to Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to live in a our-bedroom Adelaide Cottage.
One of the reason for the shifting was that it was closer to their kids Lambrook School, where all three children began that September (and remain pupils at still today).
Robert Jobson reveals another reason for the relocation in his new biography Catherine, Princess of Wales.
He mentioned that William “knew his time with his grandmother was precious and he is delighted they, as a couple, made that decision.”
Robert adds, “Catherine understood that for William, as a future king, it was important for him to be geographically closer to the late Queen in her final months, when he was required to support both her and his father. It made a real difference. They were in regular contact, seeing each other in person and speaking on the phone several times a week.
The author shared that William’s decision to move away brought him “even closer” to his father King Charles.