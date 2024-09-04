'120 Bahadur’: Farhan Akhtar steps back into acting as Major Shaitan Singh PVC

Farhan Akhtar is making a triumphant return to acting in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur, where he will portray Major Shaitan Singh PVC.
As per reports, the 1962 Indo-China War and the Battle of Rezang La will be portrayed in the movie.
Along with Ritesh Sidhwani, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star will also produce the movie under Excel Entertainment's umbrella.
"It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment," Akhtar wrote sharing the announcement on Instagram.
He added, "Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds (sic).”
The Don star also mentioned that the filming has begun today, September 4, and added, "We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent (sic)."
Notably, the team is currently shooting in Ladakh and he film will be directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai.