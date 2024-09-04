Royal

Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return

The Duke of Sussex would only think about joining the Royal Family again on one condition

  September 04, 2024
Prince Harry has reportedly issued a demand for an apology from Prince William as a key condition for his potential return to the royal family.

The Mirror reported that sources have stated that Harry would only think about joining the Royal Family again if Prince William expressed regret to him.

It follows the debunking of rumours by reliable sources that Harry was thinking about visiting the UK shortly.

With their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the United States.

After leaving his position as a working royal in 2020, he briefly lived in Canada before relocating to the US.

Harry has made no secret of the fact that he wants increased security when he travels to his native nation.

It is acknowledged that worries about his and his family's safety continue to exist.

Harry declared recently that as long as his security detail was in place, he would not bring Meghan Markle back to the UK.

Notably, since the September 2022 burial of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle has not travelled to the United Kingdom.

