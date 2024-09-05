Entertainment

Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom romance 'boring' after rekindling relationship

The Woman's World singer opened up about her relationship with partner Orlando Bloom in latest interview

  September 05, 2024
Katy Perry is sharing insights into her brief split and rekindled romance with boyfriend Orlando Bloom!

While making an appearance on the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the songstress opened up about her split from the Red Right Hand actor, where she made a shocking comment about Bloom.

“This is boring. I’m moving on,” said the Woman’s World artist of the time when Bloom tried to rekindle romance with his former sweetheart.

The 143 artist said, “We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot of real work.”

Perry mentioned The Outpost actor’s week-long retreat called The Hoffman Process as a reason behind their year-long relationship.

As the singer went on to recall Orlando’s return from the retreat, she noted, “He went there, and he wasn’t playing that cat-mouse game anymore.”

Regarding his attitude after returning as "boring," Perry added, “And I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on.’ I was so used to this pushpull. Because once you have it. I was playing games."

She then revealed going to Hoffman towards the end of the year they got separated and said, “I got the tools. We spoke the same language.”

The couple started to date from January 2016 to March 2017 before separation. Perry and Orlando were officially back together by February 2018 after a “really tough year” of splitting.

Entertainment News

