Nicole Kidman turns heads in black gown at 'The Perfect Couple' premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Nicole Kidman dazzles in shimmering black halter gown at the The Perfect Couple premiere in Los Angeles.

The Academy Award winner, 57, attended the star-studded event with her cast on Thursday, September 5.

She donned a sleek black halter dress that glistened on the red carpet. The chic black dress, that was paired up with a black blazer, was a custom Ferragamo design as per the popular Instagram account checkthetag.

For the premiere event, Nicole wore her hair down and finished the makeup look with a rosy blush, and a soft pink lip.

The official synopsis of The Perfect Couple read, "Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (played by Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach.”

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect," it further read.

The cast of highly-anticipated drama also includes, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, and Jack Reynor.

The Perfect Couple was released on Netflix on September 5. 

