Nicole Kidman turns heads in black gown at ‘The Perfect Couple’ premiere

Nicole Kidman dazzles in shimmering black halter gown at the The Perfect Couple premiere in Los Angeles.
The Academy Award winner, 57, attended the star-studded event with her cast on Thursday, September 5.
She donned a sleek black halter dress that glistened on the red carpet. The chic black dress, that was paired up with a black blazer, was a custom Ferragamo design as per the popular Instagram account checkthetag.
For the premiere event, Nicole wore her hair down and finished the makeup look with a rosy blush, and a soft pink lip.
The official synopsis of The Perfect Couple read, "Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (played by Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach.”
"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect," it further read.
The cast of highly-anticipated drama also includes, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, and Jack Reynor.
The Perfect Couple was released on Netflix on September 5.