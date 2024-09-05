Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion

Zara Tindall remains immersed in her packed schedule following her absence from the recent royal family reunion.
According to the report, Princess Anne's daughter is set to show her skills for her next competition after a busy summer competing in her equestrian career.
Zara is slated to compete from September 5–8 in the Burghley Horse Trials in the Lincolnshire town of Stamford.
Burghley is one of only seven five-star events worldwide, representing the pinnacle of eventing competition, including world-class riders competing in show jumping, cross-country, and dressage.
The mother of three, forty-three, placed second in the Burghley Horse Trials in 2003 to begin her equestrian career.
This happened barely two weeks after she participated in the Bank Holiday weekend's Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire.
Zara also skipped a gathering of her uncle, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at Balmoral.
On August 25, Their Majesties were seen driving to the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince George, and the Prince and Princess of Wales joined them.
Zara, an equestrian, has had a hectic season. Her husband and kids backed her when she competed in the Hartpury International Horse Trials in early August.