Zara Tindall's busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion

Princess Anne's daughter is set to show her skills for her next competition after a busy summer

  by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Zara Tindall remains immersed in her packed schedule following her absence from the recent royal family reunion.

According to the report, Princess Anne's daughter is set to show her skills for her next competition after a busy summer competing in her equestrian career.

Zara is slated to compete from September 5–8 in the Burghley Horse Trials in the Lincolnshire town of Stamford.

Burghley is one of only seven five-star events worldwide, representing the pinnacle of eventing competition, including world-class riders competing in show jumping, cross-country, and dressage.

The mother of three, forty-three, placed second in the Burghley Horse Trials in 2003 to begin her equestrian career.

This happened barely two weeks after she participated in the Bank Holiday weekend's Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire.

Zara also skipped a gathering of her uncle, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at Balmoral.

On August 25, Their Majesties were seen driving to the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, where the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince George, and the Prince and Princess of Wales joined them.

Zara, an equestrian, has had a hectic season. Her husband and kids backed her when she competed in the Hartpury International Horse Trials in early August.

Royal News

Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla
King Charles shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK return plan
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Princess Diana’s sobbing confessions about King Charles revealed for first time
Prince William 'calls Prince Harry's bluff' by ignoring demands for apology
Prince William plays barrier between King Charles and his 'much-loved child' Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie embraces K-pop star G-Dragon at concert