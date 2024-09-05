Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to announce engagement after breakup rumours?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance heating up during her Eras tour break

  • September 05, 2024
Despite recent breakup rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

Sources close to the couple reveal that their friends are already planning their happily ever after, with an engagement potentially on the horizon.

An insider told the Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce are "so in love" and their friends "hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.

To note, the Grammy-winning singer is currently enjoying a two-month break from her historic Eras Tour, which resumes in October and concludes in December.

During her downtime, Swift is focusing on what she wants to achieve after the tour and plans to spend quality time with Kelce before heading back on the road.

“She’s really focused on getting back to some normalcy in the next couple months that she has off after being on a crazy ride with the tour,” the insider added.

The couple has been dating since summer 2023 and went public with their romance last fall, with Swift attending several of Kelce's NFL games and cheering him on from the stands.

Recently, the couple was spotted together at Swift's Rhode Island mansion, partying with friends and family, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper.

The gathering marked the first time Swift and Kelce were seen together since he left for training camp in July.

