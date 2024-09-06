Australia PM breaks silence on King Charles, Queen Camilla royal trip

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, has addressed the royal trip of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The upcoming trip will be his majesty’s first visit to Australia as Sovereign.
As per the official website of PM, he stated, “I am honoured to welcome The King and Queen on their first Royal Visit to Australia later this year, they are always welcome visitors.”
Anthony further noted, “The King has a deep regard for our great nation, and has always spoken warmly of the time he has spent here and the astounding beauty of our extraordinary continent.
He exclaimed that the upcoming trip is “important” and he looks forward to welcoming The King and Queen.
The monarch and Camilla are set to visit Australia in October 2024.
Charles shares a long history with and affection for Australia, having previously made 15 official visits to the nation and having visited every state and territory.
As per reports, king “needs to break away from all the family strife, which is why he’s looking forward to his trip to Australia with Camilla.”
Prime Minister Anthony, along with the Governor-General her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, will welcome the royals.