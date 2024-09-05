Royal

New queen crowned for bringing ‘another dawn’ in New Zealand

Queen Nga Wai Hono i te po Paki ascended throne to mark a new generation of resistance

  • September 05, 2024
A new Māori queen named Nga Wai Hono i te po Paki has been crowned for the Kiingitanga movement in New Zealand today, on September 5.

Hailed as the one who will bring a “new dawn,” she is the second ever queen to have ascended the throne in the reign which has seen eight monarchs so far.

Thousands of Turangawaewae marae seemed emotional as they attended the ceremony held to honor her this morning.

Nga Wai Hono i te po Paki happens to be the only daughter as well as the youngest child of the previous Māori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, who died in his sleep last Friday.

She had been announced as the reign’s new queen when people showed up for commemorating the final of the six-day funeral that was held for her father.

According to The Guardian, this is the beginning of a new generation in New Zealand’s resistance movement.

At the “raising up” ceremony, Nga Wai Hono i te po Paki was ushered to the throne by a group of 12 elders taken from different tribes to form an advisory council.

They together chose her as the new queen as “the role is not automatically inherited, and the late Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII also has two songs” who could’ve been picked.

Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion
Prince Harry responds to Prince William copying his beard style
Queen Camilla shines in blue at English National Ballet's first visit
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion
Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla
King Charles shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK return plan
Princess Diana 9 years of secret dance lessons exposed by former teacher
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview