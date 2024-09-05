Royal

Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion

Prince Harry emphasized on importance of 'healing' after reuniting with Prince William at funeral last week

  • by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Prince Harry hints at healing in new video week after Prince William reunion
Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion

Prince Harry has emphasized the importance of "healing" and moving forward in new video statement, just one week after his highly anticipated reunion with Prince William at their uncle's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex's emotional message was released as a preview to the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Vancouver.

"Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives. For so many of these competitors, getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life,” he noted.

Prince Harry further stated, "But at the Games, their lives are changed. Watching these magical moments happen, and sport being the facilitator of that, is very, very special for all of us to witness."

Although Prince Harry's message does not directly address his reunion with Prince William, it has sparked speculation about his own journey towards healing and reconciliation.

The Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014, have always been a source of pride and passion for the Duke.

The 2027 Invictus Games will return to the UK, with Birmingham chosen as the host city.

