Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh have been confirmed to share the screen in Punjabi horror-comedy film, Sardaar Ji 3.
Although, neither the actors nor the filmmakers have officially announced Hania’s appearance in the film, various online forums have reported that the two artists are working on a project together.
The buzz began on Monday, when Diljit posted a carousel of pictures featuring his stylish look and a scenic shot of a lake, towering trees, and a forest.
Later that day, Hania also shared a picture from similar location on her Instagram story with the caption, “What in the evermore is this,” referring to Taylor Swift album.
This led to the speculating about a potential collaboration between the two and what even fuel the rumours was a photo of Hania, Diljit, and Neeru Bajwa, which made rounds on social media.
In the photo, shared by Bajwa himself in a now-expired Instagram story, the trio could be seen casually posing with a cake, hinting at collaboration.
Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh first met in last October when she attended the London show of his sold-out global tour, and he invited her to join him on stage.
To note, Sardaar Ji 3 is set to release on June 27, 2025.