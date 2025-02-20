Trending

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir first met Diljit in last October when she attended his show and he invited her to join him on stage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to shares screen in Sardaar Ji 3
Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to shares screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh have been confirmed to share the screen in Punjabi horror-comedy film, Sardaar Ji 3.

Although, neither the actors nor the filmmakers have officially announced Hania’s appearance in the film, various online forums have reported that the two artists are working on a project together.

The buzz began on Monday, when Diljit posted a carousel of pictures featuring his stylish look and a scenic shot of a lake, towering trees, and a forest.

Later that day, Hania also shared a picture from similar location on her Instagram story with the caption, “What in the evermore is this,” referring to Taylor Swift album.

This led to the speculating about a potential collaboration between the two and what even fuel the rumours was a photo of Hania, Diljit, and Neeru Bajwa, which made rounds on social media.

In the photo, shared by Bajwa himself in a now-expired Instagram story, the trio could be seen casually posing with a cake, hinting at collaboration.

Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh first met in last October when she attended the London show of his sold-out global tour, and he invited her to join him on stage.

To note, Sardaar Ji 3 is set to release on June 27, 2025.

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal

'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film
Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter wins hearts at Jeh's pre-birthday bash
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter wins hearts at Jeh's pre-birthday bash
Karan Johar makes candid revelation about Alia Bhatt
Karan Johar makes candid revelation about Alia Bhatt
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller