Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour 

Priyanka Chopra's fans recently found another reason to admire and respect her.
The Baywatch starlet, who returned to her home country for brother's wedding a few weeks ago, won the hearts of fans with a kind gesture.
In a viral video, Priyanka is seen offering money to a needy person after exiting Mumbai Airport, having just returned from Hyderabad.
As the footage of the Quantico actress spread on social media, many admirers praised her for being humble and showcasing down-to-earth behaviour towards the beggar.
The renowned actress is reportedly working on a film with the popular Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, though she has not revealed further details about the upcoming project.
This came after the actress arrived in India on February 2 from the United States of America alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, for her brother, Siddharth Chopra's wedding.
After attending the wedding festivities, Nick returned to New York City while Priyanka stayed in India.
For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged marital vows in December 2018, and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 via surrogacy.