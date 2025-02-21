Trending

Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly reveals Rajkummar Rao will play him in his biopic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic
Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic

Rajkummar Rao is all set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic.

While speaking to the media in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Thursday, the former Indian cricket team captain revealed that Rao will play him in his biopic.

"From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens," he told the media.

The former skipper and left-handed batter played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India during his decades-long career.

Ganguly, who is often known as the Prince of Kolkata, scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

He also took the chair of president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was later appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year.

Moreover, Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

The rom-com film, written and directed by Karan Sharma, is slated to release in theatres on April 10.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture

Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request
Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request
‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count
Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser
Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'