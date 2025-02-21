Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic

Rajkummar Rao is all set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic.
While speaking to the media in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Thursday, the former Indian cricket team captain revealed that Rao will play him in his biopic.
"From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens," he told the media.
The former skipper and left-handed batter played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India during his decades-long career.
Ganguly, who is often known as the Prince of Kolkata, scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.
He also took the chair of president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was later appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year.
Moreover, Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.
The rom-com film, written and directed by Karan Sharma, is slated to release in theatres on April 10.