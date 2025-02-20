Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split

Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his ideal relationship month after confirming his breakup with longtime partner Malaika Arora.
In a recent interview with News18 to promote his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun spilled the beans on qualities his next partner should have.
“What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with and that’s very important. Even if you’re in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it,” he told the outlet.
The Half Girlfriend actor further added, “There has to be comfort and ease. You should’ve to look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn’t mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely building your life with them. It’s necessary for two people to understand each other’s professions too.”
Arjun’s comments come a year after he confirmed that he is single.
The 2 states actor started dating Malaika Arora in 2018 and they were often seen together at various events and vacations.
To note, Arjun Kapoor 's upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Dino Morea, is set to release on February 21.