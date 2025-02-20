Trending

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split

Arjun Kapoor, who started dating Malaika Arora in 2018, confirmed last year that 'he is single'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split

Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his ideal relationship month after confirming his breakup with longtime partner Malaika Arora.

In a recent interview with News18 to promote his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun spilled the beans on qualities his next partner should have.

“What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with and that’s very important. Even if you’re in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it,” he told the outlet.

The Half Girlfriend actor further added, “There has to be comfort and ease. You should’ve to look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn’t mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely building your life with them. It’s necessary for two people to understand each other’s professions too.”

Arjun’s comments come a year after he confirmed that he is single.

The 2 states actor started dating Malaika Arora in 2018 and they were often seen together at various events and vacations.

To note, Arjun Kapoor 's upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Dino Morea, is set to release on February 21. 

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'

Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick

Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film
Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter wins hearts at Jeh's pre-birthday bash
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter wins hearts at Jeh's pre-birthday bash
Karan Johar makes candid revelation about Alia Bhatt
Karan Johar makes candid revelation about Alia Bhatt
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller
Ayeza Khan celebrates husband Danish Taimoor's birthday with joy
Ayeza Khan celebrates husband Danish Taimoor's birthday with joy