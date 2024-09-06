OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model 'Strawberry' release

OpenAI has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 1 million paid business users, marking a major achievement in its growth.
Over 1 million people have paid for OpenAI's commercial solutions, ChatGPT Enterprise, Team, and Edu, as of this Thursday.
This represents an increase over the 600,000 users it had in April, suggesting that CEO Sam Altman's efforts to encourage businesses to use ChatGPT for business purposes are having an impact.
It is also revealed that OpenAI executives had talked about charging more for subscriptions to its forthcoming large-language models, which include Strawberry, the reasoning-focused model, and Orion, the new flagship LLM.
As per reports, subscription costs as high as $2,000 per month were proposed in early internal discussions at OpenAI.
At the moment, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month. Hundreds of millions of users use the model's free tier every month.
Reuters exclusively revealed earlier in July that OpenAI, supported by Microsoft (MSFT.O), opened a new tab, and is working on "Strawberry" to enable AI models to undertake deep research.
Notably, Strawberry incorporates a specialised method for "post-training" OpenAI's generative AI models, which involves modifying the underlying models to refine their performance in particular ways after they have previously been "trained" on mountains of generic data.