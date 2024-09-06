Sci-Tech

OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model 'Strawberry' release

OpenAI executives also shared major plans for it's new user

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model Strawberry release
OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model 'Strawberry' release

OpenAI has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 1 million paid business users, marking a major achievement in its growth.

Over 1 million people have paid for OpenAI's commercial solutions, ChatGPT Enterprise, Team, and Edu, as of this Thursday.

This represents an increase over the 600,000 users it had in April, suggesting that CEO Sam Altman's efforts to encourage businesses to use ChatGPT for business purposes are having an impact.

It is also revealed that OpenAI executives had talked about charging more for subscriptions to its forthcoming large-language models, which include Strawberry, the reasoning-focused model, and Orion, the new flagship LLM.

As per reports, subscription costs as high as $2,000 per month were proposed in early internal discussions at OpenAI.

At the moment, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month. Hundreds of millions of users use the model's free tier every month.

Reuters exclusively revealed earlier in July that OpenAI, supported by Microsoft (MSFT.O), opened a new tab, and is working on "Strawberry" to enable AI models to undertake deep research.

Notably, Strawberry incorporates a specialised method for "post-training" OpenAI's generative AI models, which involves modifying the underlying models to refine their performance in particular ways after they have previously been "trained" on mountains of generic data.

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Sci-Tech News

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov speaks out first time since arrest: ‘Absolutely untrue’
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Saturn’s rings to nearly vanish in March 2025: Here’s why
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
YouTube unveils exciting new tools for Shorts with custom thumbnails and more
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Boeing's empty capsule to return back to Earth THIS week
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
OpenAI co-founder raises $1 billion for new safety-focused AI startup
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
WhatsApp ditches electron app for Mac, urges users to switch to catalyst app
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
NASA unveils reason behind Boeing Starliner's mysterious noises
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Microsoft gives MAJOR update regarding Windows 11 ‘Recall’ feature