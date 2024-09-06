Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to forget his royal roots, expert

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Meghan Markle is pushing Prince Harry to "stop clinging on royal dreams!"

With the reports of the Duke's UK return spreading like a forest fire on the internet, GB News' Digital Royal Editor, Svar Nanan-Sen, claims that the Duchess of Sussex does not want her husband to reunite with the Royal Family or to join in the duties again.

On the latest episode of The Royal Record, Svar was joined by Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker to have a discussion on the Sussexes "new approach to life."

"Meghan wants Harry to focus on his current and future endeavors, looking away from any role in the Royal Family," said the expert.

Cameron asked, "A number of reports appear to suggest that Meghan wants Harry to look forward now, rather than constantly looking back and be bitter about the past 40 years because he's halfway through his life and what’s next for him?”

Seconding on what the correspondent said, the editor added that the Spare author now has a family to look after for as he mentioned that "fatherhood" holds a great importance in the prince's eyes.

However, he also said that besides being a father, Harry has more on his plates to handle.

He concluded, "They tried to agree to a part-time role and that didn't come to fruition. So I think from Meghan's perspective, it's all about what their life can be like now in the US.”

