Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip

Prince Harry has paid a heartfelt visit to his mother Princess Diana's grave during his recent trip to the UK, while reportedly skipping a visit to his father, King Charles, who is battling cancer.
According to sources, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Althorp House, his mother's ancestral home, and took a moment to visit her final resting place on a small island in the estate's lake.
This emotional gesture comes after Prince Harry reportedly turned down an offer to stay with King Charles at Buckingham Palace earlier this year, instead choosing to stay with his uncle Charles Spencer.
The visit occurred during Prince Harry's trip to the UK for his uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral, where he and Prince William were seen keeping their distance from each other.
"Harry visited the grave when he was in Althorp. It's a very special place for all the family but especially Harry," a friend of the Spencers told The Daily Beast.
They further added, “It was a significant part of his motivation for staying there."
Prince Harry's visit to Princess Diana's grave is a significant moment, especially given the brothers' broken bond and distance.