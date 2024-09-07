Elton John reduced to tears as ‘Never Too Late’ premiered at TIFF

Elton John got emotional after the premiere of his documentary Elton John: Never Too Late at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.
One of the best-selling artists of all times, with tears in his eyes told the crowd at Roy Thomson Hall that his family has more importance in his life than the fame he achieved throughout his career.
“On my tombstone, I don’t want it to say he sold a million records. I want it to say he was a great dad and great husband,” said John.
He went on to express “The thing I love about this movie is that I have him [Furnish] and my two sons. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved.”
Holding back his tears, John added, “I hope to keep making music, but I want to be home and treasure them. Having a No. 1 album is really nice for five minutes, but this is a lifetime.”
The 77-year-old old cracking a joke about his eye infection added, “I’m having the best time of my life – except this fucking eye. I wish I could see you. But I can’t.”
Elton John: Never Too Late offers rare insights into John’s journey to becoming one of the world’s biggest rock stars.
The documentary features Elton John’s growing success from his performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975 to more than 100,000 fans and again in 2022 as the final North American stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.