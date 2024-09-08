Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm birth of daughter

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have embraced parenthood.
The couple, who became parents to a baby girl on Sunday, September 8, shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post.
They posted an announcement confirming that they have welcomed their first child and revealed her birth date, surrounded by a golden bow.
"Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer," the picture stated.
Shortly after sharing the news, congratulations were in order. Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora and several others also commented on Deepika and Ranveer's post.
To note, DeepVeer fans have nothing but to rejoice as their favorite have become parents.