Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons

Angelina Jolie's sons Maddox and Pax get praised for being “professional” by Salma Hayek Pinault on the set of mom's movie Without Blood.
Angelina, 49, not only wrote the drama but also directed it. The show, which stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, is about the aftermath of war.
On September 8, Salma, 58, told PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite about her experience on the set with Maddox and Pax.
"They work hard," she recalled, adding Angelina was "very professional with them" on set.
The brother duo, who are the eldest of the Original Sin star’s six kids, worked in the assistant director department.
Without Blood’s world premiere took place at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.
Salma continued, "She's demanding. They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place. They were not treating me like they treat me outside of there. They were very, 'You have to come,' and I go, 'Okay!' It was kind of fun."
While praising Maddox and Pax, she noted, "They are very serious about what they do."
Angelina and Salma’s Without Blood will release on September 8, 2024.