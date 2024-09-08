Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar to ignite stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

  September 08, 2024
Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, as announced by Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL on Sunday.

The highly anticipated performance will mark Lamar's second time performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, following his critically acclaimed appearance in 2022.

The 2025 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on Fox.

Lamar's performance will be produced by Roc Nation, with creative direction provided by his company pgLang.

Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar said in a statement.

Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation also gushed, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer.”

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” he added.

Kendrick Lamar’s previous Super Bowl appearance in 2022, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, earned critical acclaim and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

