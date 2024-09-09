Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance

From Grief to Glory, Andrew Garfield channelled his “personal experiences” to give a stellar performance with Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.
Andrew, 41, and Florence, 28, got candid after the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of We Live in Time on Friday.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor reflected on "a collecting of experience that one goes through in one's life — personal experience, personal loss, personal love."
He added, "I think that we were lucky enough to be able to bring all of those private personal things to this in ways that were healing for us, and hopefully healing for an audience as well.”
The highly-anticipated film stars Andrew and Florence in the main lead roles. The story revolves around a couple who meet by chance, they fall in love and stood by each other through personal tragedies.
During the post-screen conversation, he said, "There was just a really solid foundation, and in terms of preparation for the particularities, it feels like kind of what was being referenced before by Florence, it feels like one of those films where you kind of don't want to know what the scene will be.”
We Live in Time will release on January 1, 2025.