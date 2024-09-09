Entertainment

Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance

Andrew Garfield's 'personal loss' fuels powerful on-screen moment with Florence Pugh in ‘We Live in Time’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Andrew Garfield channels personal loss into ‘We Live in Time’ performance
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance

From Grief to Glory, Andrew Garfield channelled his “personal experiences” to give a stellar performance with Florence Pugh in We Live in Time.

Andrew, 41, and Florence, 28, got candid after the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of We Live in Time on Friday.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor reflected on "a collecting of experience that one goes through in one's life — personal experience, personal loss, personal love."

He added, "I think that we were lucky enough to be able to bring all of those private personal things to this in ways that were healing for us, and hopefully healing for an audience as well.”

The highly-anticipated film stars Andrew and Florence in the main lead roles. The story revolves around a couple who meet by chance, they fall in love and stood by each other through personal tragedies.

During the post-screen conversation, he said, "There was just a really solid foundation, and in terms of preparation for the particularities, it feels like kind of what was being referenced before by Florence, it feels like one of those films where you kind of don't want to know what the scene will be.”

We Live in Time will release on January 1, 2025.

Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier

Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance

Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown

Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons

Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons

Entertainment News

Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are ‘like a bunch of cousins’
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Kendrick Lamar to ignite stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Lana Del Rey hid her identity to fool new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Ben Affleck stays with kids as Jennifer Lopez flirts at 'Unstoppable' premiere
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘dysfunctional’ love lessons for deeply personal 'Unstoppable' performance
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Hailey Bieber’s baby shares unique bond With Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s kids