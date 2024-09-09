Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s PDA at US Open sparks criticism: ‘CRINGE’

The Eras Tour star was captured grooving with beau Travis Kelce at 2024 US Open finale

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “sweeter than fiction” love story is under fire as netizens slam it as a PR stunt!

The Lover couple, who has been enjoying the top spot in media as well as in public for their sweet romance and PDAs, were spotted at the US Open men’s singles final on Sunday, September 8, grooving and singing at the VIP arena.

However, instead of the usual love and praise, the Blank Space starlet and the NFL player are now facing criticism from the social media users, who believe that these stunts are just being “staged” for grabbing attention.

Sharing the video of their dance from the arena on the same day, the official US Open’s account wrote, “@taylorswift and @killatrav believe in a thing called love.”

“CRINGE,” slammed one, while another criticized, “Pretty sure they know the cameras are on them. Fakeness all around.”

The third penned, “First she ruins football, now she ruins tennis.”

“Admin is destroying tennis spirit by posting irrelevant people who came to show off for their own promotion,” said one more.

“I am so sick of these two,” wrote another angry viewer.

