Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Matt Damon shares a close bond with Jennifer Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly confiding her Ben Affleck separation secrets to producer Matt Damon at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival!

The Atlas actress, who graced the TIFF red carpet in a stunning revenge dress, had her upcoming movie Unstoppable premiered at the event, after which she was spotted engaged with the Oppenheimer actor in an intimate conversation after the film debut.

The duo was seen sharing a sentimental moment that sparked speculations of the Marry Me actress opening her heart to Damon about the separation and divorce drama with soon-to-be ex-husband Affleck.

Damon was spotted holding JLo’s hand at the after-party to celebrate the premiere of their film Unstoppable, which is produced by the Argo actor and Damon’s co-production company, Artist Equity.

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

To note, The Instigator producer shares a long-term close bond with Ben Affleck.

It was reported by PEOPLE that, as per an insider, Lopez and Damon had a good 20-minute chat during the gala held at The Ritz-Carlton’s EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace.

They “began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” said the eyewitness.

Meanwhile, Affleck is leading a low-key life as a family man, spending most of his time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and kids.

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

Entertainment News

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Jamie Lee Curtis clinches first Emmy Award for ‘The Bear:’ ‘I’m a big late bloomer’
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook light up TIFF red carpet for ‘Harbin’ premiere
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes squash feud rumors with sweet hug
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are ‘like a bunch of cousins’
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Kendrick Lamar to ignite stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Lana Del Rey hid her identity to fool new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene