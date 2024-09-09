Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly confiding her Ben Affleck separation secrets to producer Matt Damon at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival!
The Atlas actress, who graced the TIFF red carpet in a stunning revenge dress, had her upcoming movie Unstoppable premiered at the event, after which she was spotted engaged with the Oppenheimer actor in an intimate conversation after the film debut.
The duo was seen sharing a sentimental moment that sparked speculations of the Marry Me actress opening her heart to Damon about the separation and divorce drama with soon-to-be ex-husband Affleck.
Damon was spotted holding JLo’s hand at the after-party to celebrate the premiere of their film Unstoppable, which is produced by the Argo actor and Damon’s co-production company, Artist Equity.
To note, The Instigator producer shares a long-term close bond with Ben Affleck.
It was reported by PEOPLE that, as per an insider, Lopez and Damon had a good 20-minute chat during the gala held at The Ritz-Carlton’s EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace.
They “began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” said the eyewitness.
Meanwhile, Affleck is leading a low-key life as a family man, spending most of his time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and kids.