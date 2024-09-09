Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch

In a whirlwind weekend of love, sports, and celebration, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stunned fans with a surprise appearance at the US Open final on Sun
The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted holding hands as they entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, donning stylish outfits for the occasion.
Swift wore a red and white gingham sundress with bold red lips and cat-eye sunglasses, while Kelce opted for a cream-colored ensemble with a Gucci bucket hat.
But that wasn't all - the couple also looked adorable in a suite at the event, where Kelce affectionately kissed the top of Swift's head at one point.
Their PDA-filled outing came on the heels of a string of eventful days, including Swift's attendance at the Chiefs' home opener on Thursday, where she cheered on Kelce alongside his parents.
The pair later celebrated the team's win at Prime Social in Kansas City.
On Friday, they flew to New York City and enjoyed a romantic dinner at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali.
The next evening, they attended the wedding of model Karen Elson to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.
The US Open appearance marked a thrilling conclusion to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind weekend.