Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance heats up at US Open

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
In a whirlwind weekend of love, sports, and celebration, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stunned fans with a surprise appearance at the US Open final on Sun

The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted holding hands as they entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, donning stylish outfits for the occasion.

Swift wore a red and white gingham sundress with bold red lips and cat-eye sunglasses, while Kelce opted for a cream-colored ensemble with a Gucci bucket hat. 

But that wasn't all - the couple also looked adorable in a suite at the event, where Kelce affectionately kissed the top of Swift's head at one point.

Their PDA-filled outing came on the heels of a string of eventful days, including Swift's attendance at the Chiefs' home opener on Thursday, where she cheered on Kelce alongside his parents. 

The pair later celebrated the team's win at Prime Social in Kansas City.

On Friday, they flew to New York City and enjoyed a romantic dinner at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali.

The next evening, they attended the wedding of model Karen Elson to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.

The US Open appearance marked a thrilling conclusion to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are ‘like a bunch of cousins’
Kendrick Lamar to ignite stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
Lana Del Rey hid her identity to fool new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene
Ben Affleck stays with kids as Jennifer Lopez flirts at 'Unstoppable' premiere
Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’
Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘dysfunctional’ love lessons for deeply personal 'Unstoppable' performance
Hailey Bieber’s baby shares unique bond With Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s kids
Nicole Kidman's Venice Film Festival appearance cut short for THIS reason
Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns