Robert De Niro extends supports to Kamala Harris in fiery live stream

The Hollywood actor Robert De Niro joined Sunday’s 'Paisans for Kamala' live stream

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
The Hollywood A-listers Robert De Niro and Steve Buscemi joined a live stream Paisans for Kamala on Sunday to extend support and raise donations for Harris-Walz presidential campaign for the upcoming US elections.

De Niro kicked off the virtual event which featured prominent Italian Americans with hopes for Kamala and Tim Walz glorious victory in the US elections 2024.

The event hosted by comedian Paul Mecurio alongside former mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio and former Providence, R.I., Mayor Joseph Paolino Jr.

Addressing to the Kamala’s supporters, The Irishman actor noted, ““I’m very optimistic about it all.”

He continued, “I’m very excited, but to me, it ain’t over till it’s over. So we can’t for one second think that we’re ahead of this thing. We just have to be on it all the time until the very end because they’re going to try everything when the election day comes.”

“When will these things be final? What will they question? What will they play games about? We know it’s coming; we see it coming. We have to just be ever vigilant, and it’s not over till it’s over,” he added.

Robert De Niro expressed his desire for a peaceful transition of power if the Democratic ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz succeeds over the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance, specifically hoping to avoid a repetition of the violent January 6.

“Hopefully, if God willing that it’s Kamala and Walz, that the ones who make the big thing and what happened [on] January 6, I think people will think twice about doing something about that no matter what Trump says, because … people pay a price, and is it worth it for them? Especially following someone like him? You know, it’s just insane,” he noted.

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Jamie Lee Curtis clinches first Emmy Award for ‘The Bear:’ ‘I’m a big late bloomer’
Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook light up TIFF red carpet for ‘Harbin’ premiere
Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes squash feud rumors with sweet hug
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch
Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are ‘like a bunch of cousins’
Kendrick Lamar to ignite stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE