Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown

World number one Jannik Sinner shines bright in the US Open finals, creating history as the first Italian to win the title.
According to Sky Sports, Sinner won the second Grand Slam title of his career after beating American tennis player Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-4 7-5 on Sunday, September 8 at the Flushing Meadows in New York.
The Italian tennis player, after winning his maiden US Open title, said, “This title for me means so much, the last period of my career was not easy. I love tennis; I practice a lot for this kind of stage, but I also realise off the court there is life.”
He dedicated his win to his aunt, saying, “I would like to dedicate this title to my aunt; she is not feeling well, and I don't know how much longer I have her in my life. She was very important for my life, and she still is.”
Sinner expressed that if there was a wish that he could make, he would ‘wish good health on everyone, but unfortunately, it's not possible.’
Meanwhile, Fritz, who was fighting to become the first American to win the title since Andy Roddick in 2003, apologised to his people and said, “I know we have been waiting for a champion for a long time, so I'm sorry I couldn't get it done this time.”