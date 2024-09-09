Kate Middleton ‘very excited’ for new adventure amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton’s major health update suggested that she might be returning to her royal duties soon amid cancer battle.
A source told OK! Magazine that the Princess of Wales is feeling “so much stronger and healthier” as she is receiving treatment for her cancer.
The insider explained, “It’s kind of a bittersweet time for her, she always gets emotional over back to school because it’s a new milestone for her kids and more proof of how fast they’re growing up.
She might join Prince William and the rest of royal family at the Remembrance Day service in November since she’s recovering fast.
“But she’s also very excited to be getting back to work herself. She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier and with them busy at school she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again,” the tipster noted.
The Prince of Wales and the future queen share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis together.
According to the reports, Kate has participated in more meeting related to her royal work and she’s also working closely with private secretary to plan for the future.