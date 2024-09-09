Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance weekend was far from over after the US Open - in fact, it was just getting started!
The smitten couple was spotted on a romantic date night in New York City on Sunday, September 8, looking absolutely adorable as they strolled hand in hand through the bustling streets.
Swift wore a chic Gucci mini dress, letting her hair down and accessorizing with a necklace, earrings, bracelet, and finger rings. She carried a small black purse to complete her look.
Meanwhile, Kelce looked sharp in a patterned white and black short-sleeved sweater, paired with black baggy pants and a matching baseball cap.
The date night comes after the couple spent time with Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the US Open earlier in the day.
Swift and Brittany were seen hugging in the stands, dispelling rumors of a rift between them.
Swift and Kelce have been making headlines with their whirlwind romance, attending various events together, including a friend's wedding in New York City on Saturday, September 7.
The couple's stylish date night has left fans gushing over their love and fashion sense.
With a rare break from Taylor Swift's grueling tour schedule, it's clear that the couple is spending time with each other and enjoying every moment of their blossoming relations