Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sizzling romance takes New York by storm

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance weekend was far from over after the US Open - in fact, it was just getting started!

The smitten couple was spotted on a romantic date night in New York City on Sunday, September 8, looking absolutely adorable as they strolled hand in hand through the bustling streets.

Swift wore a chic Gucci mini dress, letting her hair down and accessorizing with a necklace, earrings, bracelet, and finger rings. She carried a small black purse to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Kelce looked sharp in a patterned white and black short-sleeved sweater, paired with black baggy pants and a matching baseball cap.

The date night comes after the couple spent time with Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the US Open earlier in the day.

Swift and Brittany were seen hugging in the stands, dispelling rumors of a rift between them.

Swift and Kelce have been making headlines with their whirlwind romance, attending various events together, including a friend's wedding in New York City on Saturday, September 7.

The couple's stylish date night has left fans gushing over their love and fashion sense.

With a rare break from Taylor Swift's grueling tour schedule, it's clear that the couple is spending time with each other and enjoying every moment of their blossoming relations

Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail

Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Entertainment News

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Angelina Jolie's son Pax conquers red carpet after terrifying crash
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s PDA at US Open sparks criticism: ‘CRINGE’
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Robert De Niro extends supports to Kamala Harris in fiery live stream
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Jamie Lee Curtis clinches first Emmy Award for ‘The Bear:’ ‘I’m a big late bloomer’
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook light up TIFF red carpet for ‘Harbin’ premiere
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes squash feud rumors with sweet hug
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are ‘like a bunch of cousins’