Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities 

Bollywood's Gen-Z divas, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, have a WhatsApp group that's as fun as their friendship!
In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Ananya revealed that they have not one, but two groups - "Charlie's Angels" with Suhana and Shanaya, and "Ananya's fans" with Navya.
The Call Me Bae actress has gushed over the bonding between her girls gang in a previous interview with PTI, saying, “We are like sisters. The three of us are similar but we all have something very unique in each of us.”
“All our lives we have discussed wanting to be actors. We had this collective dream. We would play all the acting games. I started working first, so I share my experiences,” she added.
This tight-knit group has been making headlines for their friendship goals, and now, their WhatsApp group names are taking the internet by storm.
With their latest ventures, including Ananya's web show Call Me Bae, these young actresses are proving they're not just besties but also talented individuals making waves in the industry.