Margot Robbie flaunts baby bump at Tom Ackerley's 'My Old Ass' premiere

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie made first public appearance with baby bump in July

  by Web Desk
  September 10, 2024
Margot Robbie embraced motherhood and flaunts her baby bump at the premiere of husband Tom Ackerley’s film, My Old Ass.

The Barbie starlet donned a off-shoulder grey dress with her blonde hair parted from middle. She finished the look with a baby pink lipstick and a bangle on left hand.


Toms’ upcoming film will release on September 13, 2024.

A source previously told People, that they "wanted to start a family for quite some time," adding, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.”

The lovebirds first ignited pregnancy rumours in July.

They continued, “They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

Margot seemed “very happy” about her pregnancy and she can’t wait to raise her first child with Tom.

The Suicide Squad and her partner met for the first time on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française back in 2013.

Tom was an assistant director back then and the renowned actress was in front of the camera.

Margot and Tom exchanged the wedding vows in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.

