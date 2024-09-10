Entertainment

Ariana Grande soars to new heights with ‘Eternal Sunshine’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Ariana Grande is feeling “moved and deeply grateful” for her “insane” success after latest released album Eternal Sunshine!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 9, the We Can’t Be Friends singer shared a string of photos as she celebrated her big achievement of becoming first artist to have three Riaa Platinum singles released in 2024.

“This is quite insane to me. Just wanted to say thank you and I love you so very much,” penned the singer.

She further captioned, “This album is my favorite. I am moved and deeply grateful. @riaa_awards.”

The three hit singles by the singer includes Eternal Sunshine, We Can’t Be Friends, and The Boy is Mine, which successfully secured the platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

“It’s a masterpiece,” commented a fan, while another expressed, “This album is our favorite as well.

Congratulations, this is so well deserved. We love you so much.”

Praising whole-heartedly, a fan excitedly expressed, “I’m not surprised at all! It’s an incredible album and every song is perfection! There are days when I think I should be listening to something new but listen to this album again, knowing it will satisfy my desire to hear something great!”

Grande’s Eternal Sunshine marks her seventh studio album and was released earlier this year on Marc 8, 2024.

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere
Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash
Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon stay ‘very close’ amid Ben Affleck split: source
Kate Winslet gives unusual advice to ‘new actresses’
Selena Gomez talks on struggles of Spanish-speaking role in 'Emilia Pérez'
Margot Robbie flaunts baby bump at Tom Ackerley’s 'My Old Ass' premiere
Beyoncé VMA's snub leaves netizens divided
Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
James Earl Jones voice of Darth Vader and actor breathes his last at 93
‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview
Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere