'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson detained amid child support issues

Tyrese Gibson, known for his role in Fast and Furious, got arrested on charges of unpaid child support from his ex-wife Samantha Lee.
On Monday, Tyrese attended the court amid his ongoing child support battle with his ex.
As per TMZ, judge Kevin Farmer is looking over his case in a Fulton County.
Last month, he was ordered by judge to pay $10,000 a month, but the actor-singer did not agree.
Due to his failure to make payment, Tyrese was found in contempt of court.
Judge Kevin has given Tyrese Gibson a chance to avoid incarceration by paying off a debt of $73,000, including $7,500 in legal fees owed to his ex, Lee.
Moreover, the renowned actor might have have predicted the outcome of the hearing before it even happened.
He penned in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ].”
“We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???” the Sweet Lady singer added.
The media outlet reported that Tyrese is seemingly making efforts to settle his debt and clear his financial obligations.