King Charles shares huge good news after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery

The Royal Family has revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a historic royal tour to Australia and Samoa later this year.
The news comes as a welcome distraction from the recent health concerns surrounding Kate Middleton, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer.
The Royal Family took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news along with the picture of Sydney Opera House and Tropical beach on south side of Samoa Island with coconut palm trees.
"The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024,” the caption reads.
The tour, which will take place from October 18-26, will mark the King's first visit to Australia as monarch and his first attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as Head of the Commonwealth.
The news has been met with widespread excitement and relief, following a tumultuous period for the Royal Family.
The royal tour is expected to be a significant event, with the King and Queen engaging in a range of activities and meetings during their time in Australia and Samoa.