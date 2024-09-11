Entertainment

Dave Grohl vows to ‘regain’ wife's trust after having illegitimate baby

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Dave Grohl had made a shocking confession about becoming father of a baby outside of his marriage.

On Tuesday, the Foo Fighters front-man made the major announcement on his social media platform.

He also claimed to regain his wife’s trust after having a child out of wedlock.

Dave, 55, captained the Instagram post, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”


His 18-year-old daughter Violet and 15-year-old daughter Harper deactivated their Instagram profiles less than an hour after he made the shocking revelations.

Harper and Violet had over 40,000 and a quarter million followers, and they used to go by their username “harpergrohll” and, “viioletgrohl”.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the 55-year old artist noted.

Dave concluded the post, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

As per Daily Mail, Dave got married to Jordyn Blum in 2003 after meeting her for the first time in 2001.

