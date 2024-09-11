Entertainment

Taylor Swift recent move makes Travis Kelce rethink their relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in relationship since September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Taylor Swift, who turned heads with her PDA moment with her beau Travis Kelce, has been slammed due to her red flags behaviour.

The couple gained attention after they were seen cuddling up to one another during the men's final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner on September 8.

Body language specialist Darren Stanton said to Tyla, "For these two, they started off quite full on, very tactile, very touchy feely."

He added, “Travis was going around the world to support her on her Era’s tour.”

Stanton shared that although the NFL athlete seemed excited during their very visible outings with the Lover hitmaker, his energy levels now seem to have "dropped."

“The PDA from the pair was very full on for a while, holding hands and kissing in public, but this seems to have decreased as time has gone on,” he explained.

Stanton observed that Swift is "firework as usual," while Travis "only really tries when she's looking."

The body language expert mentioned, "She looks at him and that's when he really engages," saying that Swift's public persona of being "always on duty" makes their connection "no longer feel authentic."

“Initially, when they were pictured walking anywhere, they were all over each other, he would have his arms round her from the back, hugging her really tightly,” the expert went on.

He noted how, during their initial years of dating, they matched each other's body language as “they would meet each other in the middle with their gestures, showing a strong connection.”

Stanton asserted that Kelce could be "overwhelmed" by the "media frenzy circus" that surrounds his connection with Swift, saying, "We haven't seen that in recent weeks, so I believe he is becoming less interested with the 'Taylor Swift circus'."

I believe we will continue to see a gradual decrease in these gestures and signatures with their behaviour over the coming weeks,” he added.

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in the public eye for their PDA moment since September 2023.

King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy

King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond

Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Dave Grohl vows to ‘regain’ wife's trust after having illegitimate baby
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Beyoncé claims ‘music is enough’, stopped making music videos
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election race
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek join Priyanka Chopra for Caring for Women gala
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
King Charles shares huge good news after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Sebastian Stan transforms Into Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice’ trailer: WATCH
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
HBO's 'Harry Potter' series announces open casting call for trio of main characters