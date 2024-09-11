Taylor Swift recent move makes Travis Kelce rethink their relationship

Taylor Swift, who turned heads with her PDA moment with her beau Travis Kelce, has been slammed due to her red flags behaviour.
The couple gained attention after they were seen cuddling up to one another during the men's final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner on September 8.
Body language specialist Darren Stanton said to Tyla, "For these two, they started off quite full on, very tactile, very touchy feely."
He added, “Travis was going around the world to support her on her Era’s tour.”
Stanton shared that although the NFL athlete seemed excited during their very visible outings with the Lover hitmaker, his energy levels now seem to have "dropped."
“The PDA from the pair was very full on for a while, holding hands and kissing in public, but this seems to have decreased as time has gone on,” he explained.
Stanton observed that Swift is "firework as usual," while Travis "only really tries when she's looking."
The body language expert mentioned, "She looks at him and that's when he really engages," saying that Swift's public persona of being "always on duty" makes their connection "no longer feel authentic."
“Initially, when they were pictured walking anywhere, they were all over each other, he would have his arms round her from the back, hugging her really tightly,” the expert went on.
He noted how, during their initial years of dating, they matched each other's body language as “they would meet each other in the middle with their gestures, showing a strong connection.”
Stanton asserted that Kelce could be "overwhelmed" by the "media frenzy circus" that surrounds his connection with Swift, saying, "We haven't seen that in recent weeks, so I believe he is becoming less interested with the 'Taylor Swift circus'."
I believe we will continue to see a gradual decrease in these gestures and signatures with their behaviour over the coming weeks,” he added.
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in the public eye for their PDA moment since September 2023.