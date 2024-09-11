Entertainment

BTS' Jin shocks ARMY with dating life revelations

Jin came back from his 18 months of mandatory military service in July

  • September 11, 2024
BTS vocalist Jin has set the internet ablaze with a shocking confession about his dating life.

On September 10, Jin was accompanied by Youtuber Kwaktube, MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun and TXT member Yeonjun in the fifth episode of Run Jin.

All of them played games together, making the episode more exciting for fans.

During one of the game, The Astronaut crooner shocked his fandom by sharing that he had never been asked out for a date by anyone.

He was asked, “Would you rather be asked out in a work group chat or have someone perform a traditional mask dance while asking you out in the middle of the street in Hongdae?”

Jin replied, “If someone asks you out in a group chat, you can just decline” adding, “I've never been asked out.”

The new revelations left everyone shocked on the set as well as the fans who watched the show.

A fan commented under the video, "omgggg I still can't believe that no one ever asked him out, my poor Jin."

Back in July, Jin back back from his 18 months of mandatory military service.

The oldest member of K-pop band served as an assistant drill instructor during his training.

